8 Apr 2020, Wed
COVID-19: Police stations sprayed with disinfectant in Hyderabad

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Updated: April 08, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
COVID-19: Police stations sprayed with disinfectant in Hyderabad
TS Fire Service personnel spraying chemical cat Abid Road Police Station on Wednesday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services on Wednesday have sprayed disinfectant chemical at the Abid Road Police station.

This disinfection spray being used to fight COVID-19, all the public spheres, streets, roads and colonies are being sanitised with this chemical.

TS Fire Service Inspector J Raj Kumar said, “Police stations and check-posts are the places where a lot of people move, to kill the cells which can spread virus the government decided to sanitised the check-posts and police stations, the entire station including police vehicles are being sanitized with the chemical.

He said that the police stations and check-posts which comes under TS Fire Service Gowliguda are being sanitised includes Afzal Jung, Shahinayath Jung, Begum Bazar and other Police Stations including check-posts.

