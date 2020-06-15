COVID-19: Poor should get treatment in corporate hospitals

Hyderabad: Leaders of Aam Aadmi Party have announced to protest in the city in 4 assembly circles viz; Khairtabad, Sanath Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Secunderabad.

The leaders of AAP will protest against the electricity bills issued to the residents with exorbitant amounts, challans imposed during the lockdown on vehicles, seized vehicles and treatment of poors in corporate hospitals.

A rally has organized at the office of AAP in Domalguda under the presidency of convener Aam Admi Party, B. Ramu. Party in-charge Mohammad Majid – Khairtabad Circle, Sadiq Bin Salim – in-charge Rajendra Nagar Circle, Shahadat Khan – Secunderabad, party leaders Syed Shareef, Ahsan, Parveen Sultana attended the rally.

B Ramu alleged that, TRS member assembly who infected with the virus is going under treatment in Yashoda hospital but a poor has to suffer in government hospitals.Party incharge Mohammed Majid said that the party chief, Arvind Kejriwal had allotted 20 percent beds for the poor in Delhi and the TRS government should learn from it.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.