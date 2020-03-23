Covid-19: Positive cases climb to 6 in MP

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has increased to six after another man from Jabalpur tested positive on Sunday. Before this the same day i.e. on “Janata Curfew” day a girl student in the state capital Bhopal had tested positive for Corona virus.

Till Friday, four persons – three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany – had tested positive in Jabalpur. The sixth victim is a man in his early 40s who works at a shop of in Dubai. He was reportedly hospitalised for the Covid-19 in Jabalpur.

The 26-year-old student detected positive in Bhopal is studying law in United Kingdom had recently returned home here from London. She was pursuing a post-graduate law course in London. She is admitted to a hospital in Bhopal and being provided treatment as per the protocol. She resides in a posh locality of Bhopal christened as Professors’ Colony. The area has been sanitised

According to Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode there was no need to panic as standard protocols were immediately followed. He said:”Yesterday, as soon as we got information, they were advised to remain in quarantine. Her sample was collected and its result was found positive today. The student’s parents were also advised to be in quarantine and not to meet anyone, he said, adding that all precautionary measures were being taken.

Taking the matter seriously, the district administration has announced a 72-hour lock-down in Bhopal till March 24 midnight.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Education Board’s Student Helpline is flooded with queries related to Corona virus pandemic. Though query starts with postponement of exam, it ends up on advisory for Corona virus.

“It all starts with students calling to confirm about postponement of exams and next tentative dates. Students also confirm the reason behind. When they are informed about Corona virus, they start asking more questions about pandemic,” said counsellor Shabana Khan.

The Board helpline receives about 300-500 calls every day that are attended by more than a dozen counsellors. “As soon as the state government announced postponement of all board exams that were scheduled till March 31, helpline appeared flooded with calls from students,” said helpline in-charge Hemant Sharma.

Counsellors at board helpline are trained psychologists. Besides guiding students on specific questions on particular subjects, they also prepare them to fight stress.

Most students come to know about Corona virus only after they heard from their parents. “We entertain all their queries about Covid-19 from how it started and number of people affected by it,” a counsellor said.

The students also ask about the precautions that need to be taken to prevent Corona virus spread. Parents too contact helpline to inquire about exams.

Though the helpline was opened to deal with students appearing in MP Board exams, the helpline receives calls from students from ICSE and CBSE.

