COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana rise to 16

Hyderabad: The number of persons affected with the COVID-19 has increased in Telangana after Three more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the total number of cases in Telangana to 16 on Thursday.

According to the health bulletin issued late in the night, a flyer, who contracted the virus, travelled from Dubai and reached Hyderabad on March 14 and developed the symptoms on March 17.

The second patient travelled from London to Hyderabad via Dubai on March 18. He was confirmed positive on Thursday and admitted to Gandhi Hospital. The third patient also travelled from London to Hyderabad.

According to health officials, they were immediately isolated and tested for Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital. The contact of the 14th patient were traced and they are all under home quarantine. Measures are being taken to track all the passengers of the Dubai-Hyderabad flight. Likewise, efforts are also on to identify the contacts of the remaining two positive patients.

