22 Mar 2020, Sun
COVID-19: Positive cases in Telangana rise to 27

Posted by SM Bilal Published: March 22, 2020, 10:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: The number of positive cases in Telangana has rise to 27 with more lady who returned from foreign tested. In a similar case a person with a travel history to London and Dubai has tested positive for corona virus in Hyderabad.

According to the media bulletin released by the state health department, the person who tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday hails from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and had traveled to London and Dubai recently.
The patients are admitted in a designated hospitals and are stable.

