COVID-19: Positive cases in Telangana rise to 27

Hyderabad: The number of positive cases in Telangana has rise to 27 with more lady who returned from foreign tested. In a similar case a person with a travel history to London and Dubai has tested positive for corona virus in Hyderabad.

According to the media bulletin released by the state health department, the person who tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday hails from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and had traveled to London and Dubai recently.

The patients are admitted in a designated hospitals and are stable.

