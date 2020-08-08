COVID-19 positive hockey players doing fine: Coach Graham Reid

New Delhi, Aug 8 : The five hockey players who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centre in Bengaluru are being attended to by the centre’s in-house doctor in addition to a doctor from the state government, SAI said on Saturday. Additionally, SAI said that it has “got on board expert doctors from Manipal Hospital.”

SAI had earlier announced that five players from the men’s hockey team, including captain Manpreet Singh, had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the centre for the hockey national camp. SAI had said that the men’s and women’s teams were to assemble at the centre for the camp on August 4.

“The vitals of the players like temperature, oxygen levels have been monitored and all five players have been found to be mild symptomatic cases,” Dr. Avinash HR, who has been deputed by the state government and diagnosed the players on Saturday, said in a SAI statement.

“Except for one the other four players did not have fever. They are doing fine and we have put them on immunity boosters and other support medicines.”

SAI has also deputed two officers to exclusively monitor the athletes and cater to their requirements and to ensure that the five athletes have 24-hour access to the SAI authorities.

“I am constantly in touch with all five of them and they are doing fine. SAI has made every arrangement to give them the best care. The chefs are making special dishes for them as per their choice, beyond the mess menu, and the athletes are very happy about it,” team coach Graham Reid said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.