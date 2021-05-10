COVID-19 positive SP leader Azam Khan shifted to Lucknow hospital

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 10th May 2021 7:25 am IST
Allahabad HC Stays Demolition of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan were shifted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for COVID treatment, police said on Sunday.

The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. According to sources, Azam Khan’s health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

Azam Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son Abdullah has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button