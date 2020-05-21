COVID-19 positive woman dies in Budgam; toll in J-K reaches 19

Srinagar: A 70-year-old woman from Budgam district who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital here on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 19, officials said.

The woman, hailing from Parisabad area of the central Kashmir district, died in the afternoon at the Chest Diseases Hospital here, they said.

She was initially admitted to the SMHS hospital on May 15, but after testing positive for coronavirus, she was shifted to the Chest Diseases hospital on May 18 as a case of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) with restrictive lung disease and COVID pneumonia, the officials said.

They said the woman died in the ICU of the hospital after sudden cardiac arrest.

With her death, the coronavirus-related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 19, while the cases in the UT have reached 1,390.

Source: PTI

