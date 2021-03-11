Covid-19 positivity rate in Chile hits highest level since July

Santiago, March 11 : The positivity rate of Covid-19 PCR tests in Chile is at 11.01 per cent, the highest figure since July 26, during the peak of the pandemic in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, Chile registered 3,958 new Covid-19 infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 867,949 cases and 21,206 deaths, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris stated in a press release that three regions in the country have had a reduction in cases in the last seven days.

However, he noted that the regions with the greatest increase in new cases in one week were Santiago Metropolitan, Nuble, Biobio and Los Rios.

The South American country has seen an increase in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, at a time when summer vacation ended and schools reopened.

