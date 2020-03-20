COVID-19: Postpone SSC exams, Telangana HC to Govt

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state Government to postpone the ongoing SSC exams forthwith. However SSC paper scheduled on March 21 shall remain same.

A Public Intrest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Balakrishna a faculty of a private educational institution to halt the ongoing SSC exams across the state in wake of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The petitioner also pleaded court that continuing the exams is a risk for the sudents since COVID-19 has been showing its impact in Telangana too. Hence he pleaded the court to direct the concerned department to halt the SSC exams.

Chief Justice Telangana High Court Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan upon hearing the PIL directed the Government of Telangana to postpone the Secondary School Board exams till further orders.

HC in its order said that although exams have begun, but the SSC exam papers which is scheduled from March 23, Monday shall be postponed with immediate effect. However the matter is adjourned till March 30 for a review.

