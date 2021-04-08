Covid-19: Prayer mats removed from mosques in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease, mosques in Hyderabad are strictly following the covid-19 protocols by removing the prayer mats apart from closure of the ablution and washrooms.

The organizing committees of the mosques have appealed to the worshippers to make ablution from home and carry their own prayer mats. They also suggested persons above 60 years old and children to pray at home.

Social distancing is also being followed at the mosques in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The mosques organizing committees’ decision to implement strict restrictions is appreciated by the worshippers in view of the forthcoming month of Ramadan.