COVID-19: Priest booked for violating quarantine in Kolhapur

Kolhapur: A 65-year-old priest, who was asked to remain in home quarantine for suspected exposure to coronavirus, was allegedly found roaming at Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur on Wednesday, police said.

The police have registered a case against the priest, who was found at the temple premises with pUja items in hand, a senior police official said.

He was asked to remain under home quarantine from March 3 to 31 for suspected exposure to the deadly virus, but was spotted at the temple by some people, he said.

The police were subsequently informed, and the priest has now been placed under institutional quarantine, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 188 (disobeying government order), 269 (negligent act to spread infection of disease) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Source: PTI

