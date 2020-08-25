COVID-19 prisoner escapes from hospital, nabbed in 12 hours

By SM Bilal Published: 25th August 2020 12:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: An under trial prisoner who was lodged at isolation ward in Osmania General hospital escaped but the police successfully apprehended him with in 12 hours.

According to the sources Vamshidhar Reddy, a prisoner, who was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital isolation ward from the Cherlapally Central prison after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

While undergoing treatment he escaped from the hospital on early hours of Monday, later he was nabbed by the Afzalgunj police from Ibrahimpatnam. He tested positive after being nabbed, after which he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for the second time.

READ:  No role in deciding state capital: Centre tells Andhra HC
Categories
Crime in HyderabadNews
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close