COVID-19 prisoner escapes from hospital, nabbed in 12 hours

Hyderabad: An under trial prisoner who was lodged at isolation ward in Osmania General hospital escaped but the police successfully apprehended him with in 12 hours.

According to the sources Vamshidhar Reddy, a prisoner, who was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital isolation ward from the Cherlapally Central prison after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

While undergoing treatment he escaped from the hospital on early hours of Monday, later he was nabbed by the Afzalgunj police from Ibrahimpatnam. He tested positive after being nabbed, after which he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for the second time.