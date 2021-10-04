COVID-19: Qatar announces new travel policy; India in exceptional red list

Doha: The government of Qatar a day earlier on Sunday announced an updated COVID-19 ‘travel and return policy’ that added India and 8 other countries to the exceptional red list countries. The updated travel and return policy will come into effect from October 6, 2021, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Exceptional red-list countries

India Pakistan Nepal Bangladesh Sri Lanka Philippines Indonesia Kenya Sudan

New travel policy to travellers from India:

The travel to Qatar, Indian travellers (visa holders of all kinds) will have to be fully vaccinated (vaccine approved by Qatar’s ministry of public health).

Those aged 12 years and above who are fully vaccinated and children aged 11 years and below (non-vaccinated) accompanied by one or both of their parents/family members who are fully vaccinated will have to stay in hotel quarantine for two days.

They will have to undergo a PCR test with a negative result 72 hours before arrival in Qatar as well as have a PCR test at the quarantine hotel after arrival and Serology Antibody test at the quarantine hotel for vaccinated persons outside Qatar with one of the vaccines approved by the ministry of public health.

Visitors (family visit, tourists, business) who are not vaccinated not allowed entry to Qatar.

List of COVID-19 vaccines approved in Qatar

Pfizer / BioNTech Sinopharm vaccine Moderna (SpikeVax) AstraZeneca (Covishield / Oxford / Vaxzevria ) Sputnik V Jansen / Johnson & Johnson

COVID-19 tests cost In Qatar