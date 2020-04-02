COVID-19: Ramky continues to deliver waste management services

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), providers of comprehensive environment management services, on Thursday reinforced its commitment to deliver essential waste management services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramky Enviro – whose operations include more than 15,000 ground staff located in 25 major cities across India and over 20,000 ground staff worldwide – has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure a number of critical services continue through the foreseeable future in support of Indian communities, as they address challenges related to COVID-19. These critical services include:

Medical waste management

Waste collection

Waste treatment and disposal

Operation of landfills

Hazardous waste disposal

Ramky Enviro works with over 30,000 healthcare establishments and 340,000 beds, as part of its Biomedical Waste Management Solutions. Ramky Enviro’s municipal waste management group continues to handle over 13,000 tonnes per day and the industrial waste management group handles 1 million tonnes per annum.

Each of these services will be conducted according to strict social-distancing protocols and with the appropriate hygienic and sanitation measures, as set out by the Ministry of Health Government Of India. Workers will also be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) provided by the company. Ramky Enviro, also announced that it will provide additional benefits to its frontline employees and workers including an additional daily allowance, medical and life insurance coverage and basic essential groceries to workers.

Mr Goutham Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of REEL, said, “The Ramky Enviro team is proud to play an integral role in supporting society, local communities and state governments during these unprecedented times.

As India seeks to take all the necessary measures to avoid entering into Stage 3 of this pandemic, we are pleased to be part of the solution by continuing the collection, transportation and processing of waste – services that are humble but are more integral than ever.

We further pledge to support our ground staff on the frontline, by taking enhanced precautions and wellbeing in these challenging conditions. We hope and pray for the safety and wellbeing of our nation and our employees who are working round the clock in this environment.”

