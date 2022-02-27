Covid-19 recoveries cross 23 lakh in AP

Amaravati: The total coronavirus recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 23 lakh on Sunday even as the state registered 136 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The latest bulletin said 803 more infected people got cured while another succumbed in the state.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 23,17,741 positives, 23,00,165 recoveries and 14,726 deaths till date.

The number of active cases dropped below 3,000 to 2,850, the bulletin said.

Chittoor district became the first in the state to log a total of 2,000 Covid-19 deaths as it reported one fresh fatality today.

In 24 hours, Guntur district logged 26, East Godavari 25 and Krishna 21 fresh cases. Anantapuramu reported 15, Visakhapatnam 12 and West Godavari 11.

Of the remaining seven, two districts registered zero cases while five added less than eight new cases each.

