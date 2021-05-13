COVID-19 restriction extended in Maharashtra till June 1

Mumbai: State-wide restrictions that were put in place by the Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection will continue till June 1.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had first announced lockdown-like restrictions on May 1, amid a huge surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

As per the order, any person entering the state will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report issued up to 48 hours prior to their entry.

Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions though its retail sale will only be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery.

The order further stated that personnel engaged in airport and port services and needed for the movement of cargo-related to medicines or equipment needed for COVID-19 management will be allowed to travel in local and metro services.

Maharashtra remains the worst COVID-affected state in the country. The lockdown has, however, brought down cases.

A total of 46,781 new COVID-19 cases, 58,805 discharges and 816 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

The total positive cases stands at 52,26,710, including 78,007 deaths, 46,00,196 recoveries and 5,46,129 active cases.