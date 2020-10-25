Covid-19 resurgence continues unabated in Canada

Ottawa, Oct 25 : The recent Covid-19 resurgence in Canada has continued unabated, taking the country’s overall caseload to 213,881, while the death toll stood at 9,922.

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Tam Theresa said on Saturday that outbreaks continued to contribute to the Covid-19 spread in Canada and the number of people experiencing severe illness continued to increase, reports Xinhua news agency.

“These vary in size from just a few cases to larger clusters occurring in a range of settings including long term care and assisted living facilities, schools, congregate living settings, industrial work settings and large social gatherings,” Tam said in a statement.

On Saturday morning, Ontario province reported 978 new cases, breaking another grim record for the most infections in a single day.

Its previous record was 939 cases on October 9.

Ontario also reported six new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 3,086. The total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province is 69,331.

Quebec province announced on Saturday that 1,009 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 99,235 since the start of the pandemic.

The Canadian Press reported that 4.6 million people arrived in Canada since March 21 when the border was closed to all non-essential travel.

Of those, 3.5 million were considered essential while 1.1 million people were non-essential travellers and ordered to quarantine.

