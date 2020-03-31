COVID-19: Rs 3,800 Cr in PMNRF

Statement of Income and Expenditure on the official website of PMNRF shows a balance amount of Rs 3,300 Crore

New Delhi: On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, started the PM CARES fund. The PM announced about the fund thru’ his twitter account which was followed by several celebrities donating crores for the cause. But how far is the Fund legal ?

Historian Ramachandra Guha and Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor questioned PM CARES (Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) fund’s transparency specially when PMNRF displays a balance amount of Rs.3,800.44 Crore.

Advantages of public charity fund

The advantage of establishing a public trust fund is:

It is exempted from taxes, besides preserving the value of the asset while avoiding the capital gains tax you would incur if you sold it in your name.

2. If you need income but your assets don’t produce any, you can put these assets into a charitable trust, sell them without incurring any tax liability.

3. It can exist forever and it can run a business as long as it maintains separate books for the same.

Rs 3,800.44 crore lying idle in PMNRF

A detailed chart from PMNRF official site shows a balance amount of Rs. 3,800 Cr



This is important. Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM's penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate Public Charitable Trust whose rules & expenditure are totally opaque? @PMOIndia you owe the country an explanation for this highly unusual step. https://t.co/qRhX0T1PmB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2020

Why PM CARES when PMNRF exists?

“The PMNRF, as per its official website has a balance of Rs 3,800.44 crore. So why start a new fund and that too at a self-aggrandizing name,” Guha asked.

“Must a colossal national tragedy also be (mis)used to enhance the cult of personality?” the historian added.

This is a very important thread. Why a new fund when a Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund already exists? And why the self-aggrandizing name, PM-CARES? Must a colossal national tragedy also be (mis)used to enhance the cult of personality? https://t.co/97NspbaVwh — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) March 29, 2020

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury asked, “We all care about our fellow citizens and their well-being and must help in every way. Why just PM- CARES? INDIA CARES is what it should have been.”

Is PM CARES Fund legal?

A few questions –



1. When was it decided to form of a Public Charitable Trust?



2. Compelling reasons to do so ?



3. Advantages of forming a new PCT as against the existing PMNRF ?



4. Where do we get to see / read the bye-laws ?



5. Under which Act it is registered ? — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) March 29, 2020

6. WHen & where the registration happened ?



7. Did the sub-registrar visit the Prime Minister's residence of did the PM travel to Sub-Registrar's Office?



8. Is the Settler / Chairman – PM of India or Narendra Modi ?



9. Other memebers – in personal names or Official capacity? — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) March 29, 2020

10. What is the registered office address of the PM-CARES Trust ?



And I've NOT even examined the legal aspects yet.



That's sometime later in the day. — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) March 29, 2020

On the appeal of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the PMNRF was set-up in 1948. Since then, they have been used during various disasters such as riots, floods, drought, earthquake, cyclone, Tsunami and so on.

