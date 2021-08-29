COVID-19: Sabita Indra Reddy inspects sanitization drive in school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Saturday visited the Mahbubia Girls School located in Basheerbagh on Saturday and inspected the sanitization drive undertaken in the school. Board of Intermediate Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel and Commissioner of School Education Devsena were also present with the Education Minister.

Speaking to media personnel, Sabita Indra Reddy said all the safety arrangements have been completed for the opening of the educational institutions from September 1. She assured the parents and guardians of the children that the state government had taken all the preventive measures to keep the students safe from COVID-19. She added that all the educational institutions have been sanitized, face masks will be provided to students and social distance among the students will be maintained in the classrooms. She informed that the classrooms will be divided if the strength of the students increases.

She further said that since the pandemic outbreak, the education of the students has been badly affected, and now is the right time to re-open the educational institutions. All the educational institutions will be monitored to know whether they are following COVID-19 protocols or not, she said.

Sabita Reddy said it is the responsibility of the parents or guardians to make their children wear masks and send them to school. In this regard, the parents need not worry as all the preventive measures have been implemented in the educational institutions.

The Education Minister said that the teachers have been asked to report to their duties from August 26. She said that the managements have been instructed to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines. She added that she herself has inspected several schools and colleges.

She said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the MPs, MLAs, State Ministers, Corporators, Zilla Parishad President, and other public representatives to regularly monitor the COVID-19 preventive measures in the educational institutions.