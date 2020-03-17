COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at all mosques

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will be suspending all Friday and other main prayers at mosques across the Kingdom as part of efforts to stop the spread of the corona virus, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

The only prayers permitted to continue outside the home will be at the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, according to SPA’s report.

“This is considered areligious duty dictated by the Islamic Sharia and its general and specific rules. Everybody knows that this pandemic requires taking every measure of precaution including preventing any form of gathering with no exception,” Mohammed al-Issa, the Secretary General of the Mecca-based Muslim World League, told to a Arab newspaper.

“The Islamic Sharia advises people whose mouths smell after eating to not go to communal prayer let alone if they were infected with a fatal virus which everybody has been warned about with no exceptions,” al-Issa added.

The decision to suspend prayers at mosques came after a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, and the Minister of Health.