COVID-19: Saudi reports 119 new cases pushing total to 511

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia registered on Sunday reported 119 new cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday of 119, bringing the total of those infected in the Kingdom to 511.

Health Ministry said that the Kingdom recorded a jump of almost a quarter of new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the Gulf Arab region.

Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali, as per Reuters reports, said that the newly diagnosed cases include 72 Turkish citizens under quarantine in the holy city of Makkah after interacting with an infected compatriot.

The 40 new registered cases, who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus were linked to infected people attending social occasions.

A total of 17 people have recovered from COVID-19, reported the Kingdom.

Curfew across Saudi

Following an announcement by the Health Ministry in the sudden jump of cases, King Salman on Sunday imposed a 21-day curfew order starting Monday evening to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports, the royal court statement ordered a curfew – from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days from the evening of 28 Rajab 1441 in the Hijri calendar to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Virus-hit Saudi economy

Several Riyadh hotels —- many of them empty amid falling tourist numbers —- have been forced to send their staff on unpaid leave.

But providing some support, the health ministry has booked multiple Riyadh hotels to quarantine people after the coronavirus scare, according to several staff and guests who were forced to empty the properties at short notice.

The oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is bracing for a coronavirus-led economic slump on top of possible austerity measures as crude prices go into free fall.

Huge losses are expected after the Arab world’s biggest economy shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage and locked down eastern Qatif region — home to around 500,000 — in a bid to contain the deadly virus.

Source: With AFP inputs

