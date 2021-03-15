Covid-19: Schools may be closed again in Telangana, high alert in the state

Hyderabad: There is a likelihood that the schools across Telangana state would be closed once again in view of the rising number of cases of Covid-19. The state had decided to signal a high alert.

The State Health Minister Eatala Rajender ordered the hospitals to ready the hospital beds to receive Corona patients.

In the wake of an increase in Corona cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, health officials are considering measures to control the pandemic.

The health officials indicate that restrictions may be imposed at district levels to stop the spread of the virus.

The spike in Corona positive cases in the state forced the authorities to be on high alert. The high-density areas are identified to keep a vigil on the rising number of Corona cases.

On 11 March 2021a total of 181 cases of Corona positive was identified out of which 44 were from Hyderabad, 19 from Rangareddy District and 15 were from Medchal and Malkajgiri. 10 from Karimnagar, 10 from Nizamabad.

On 12 March 2021, the number of cases was 216 and again Hyderabad reported the maximum number of 52 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 19 cases.

As per the figures released on 13 March 2021, only three districts remained in the state with no Corona case.

The Health Department is undertaking the necessary steps to control the pandemic. It had given instructions to keep the beds and Oxygen cylinders ready to treat the patients.

Instructions are issued to strictly impose the use of face masks and social distancing. A new set of guidelines shall be issued by the Health Department soon.