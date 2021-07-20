COVID-19: Second wave to continue till October

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 20th July 2021 10:30 am IST
Internet group DRASTIC adds more fuel to Corona lab leak theory
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 is not yet over as the number of patients seeking admission in hospital has increased once again.

According to a report, a sudden spurt in cases has been recorded. During the last two weeks hardly one or two patients were seeking admission in hospitals. But the number of patients seeking admission in hospitals increased suddenly on Thursday.

The Health officials have acknowledged the increase in cases and said that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over. This increase in new cases, the officials said, is due to the peoples activity accompanied with the unlock.

MS Education Academy

The Health officials said that the second wave shall continue and that most of the new patients are infected with Delta variant.

The officials attributed the new spurt in cases to the revenge travel by the people and their failure to follow Covid protocols.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button