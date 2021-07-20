COVID-19: Second wave to continue till October

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 is not yet over as the number of patients seeking admission in hospital has increased once again.

According to a report, a sudden spurt in cases has been recorded. During the last two weeks hardly one or two patients were seeking admission in hospitals. But the number of patients seeking admission in hospitals increased suddenly on Thursday.

The Health officials have acknowledged the increase in cases and said that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over. This increase in new cases, the officials said, is due to the peoples activity accompanied with the unlock.

The Health officials said that the second wave shall continue and that most of the new patients are infected with Delta variant.

The officials attributed the new spurt in cases to the revenge travel by the people and their failure to follow Covid protocols.