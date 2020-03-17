COVID-19: Secunderabad club closed down after 142 years

Hyderabad: The legendary Secunderabad Club, which has a record of giving non-stop services to its patrons, has been closed for the first time in 142 years. The club has been closed down on March 16 and would remain so until March 31.

The club has close down on Government’s orders due to the spread of coronavirus.

Following the closure, the club management has taken the sanitization measures on a war footing. All possible steps are being taken to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

The earliest records state that this Club was formed by the British Army Garrisons on 26 April 1878 for those who were stationed in Secunderabad under an agreement with the Third Nizam – Nawab Sikandar Jah Bahadur. The club was then known as Garrison Club.

Until 1947 only Britishers had the right to the membership for the club other than a few nobles from the Hyderabad State.

The club is located on a 22 acre lush green campus, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Some of the trees in its campus are over 100 years old where a variety of birds perch on them.

Originally it was known as the Secunderabad Public Rooms. Later it went several name changes like; the Secunderabad Garrison Club, the Secunderabad Gymkhana Club and the United Services Club. Finally, the management settled down for The Secuderabad Club.

The club has been given Heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

Today, The Club has 8000 members coming from all walks of life that include Military Officers, Bureaucrats, Diplomats, Police Officials, Erstwhile-Royalty, Professionals, Scientists and Businessmen.

The club has 5-star accommodation that includes Heritage Suites. It has extremely well-laid out and air-conditioned bars, dining halls, banquet halls as well as a number of lawns for large gatherings and parties.

The Club has a large food court that provides from continental to Mughalai, Chinese, Italian, and of course north and south Indian food.

Only a few may know that the Secunderabad club has its own Printing Press and a well-equipped library. It also has a Petrol Pump and a dedicated Bank and cricket ground on its campus. It is affiliated with about 100 top-class Clubs in India, USA, Europe, Australia, Africa and South East Asia.