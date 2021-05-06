COVID-19 secured: IGIA deploys AI to curb pandemic spread

New Delhi: Giving a boost to its bio-safety credentials, national capital’s IGI Airport has deployed an AI-based system which ensures all COVID-19 related precautions are followed by passengers as well as the staff.

Accordingly, the system alerts terminal authorities on any breach of social distancing norms.

It focuses on key areas of the airport such as entry gates, check-in counters, security check and hold zones.

The new system and associated protocols assume significance amid massive surge in COVID-19 infections.

“The use of advanced technology and implementation of robust protocols has made the IGI Airport as one of the safest zones in Delhi,” DIAL Chief Executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

Besides, DIAL has formed ‘Cross Function Teams’ (CFTs), which include staff from DIAL Security, CISF and other stakeholders to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are being followed by employees and passengers.

“These team carry out regular audits of the terminals to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed by all.”

“If they find any violations, they first ask the violators to comply with the procedures, but if he or she refuses they issue challan.”

Presently, over 15,000 employees, including of DIAL, airlines and others stakeholders, are working at Delhi Airport.

Furthermore, DIAL has installed a filtration system which ensures high air quality is maintained inside the terminal building.

“To ensure this, fresh air is injected inside the terminal every 10 minutes after passing it through HEPA filters and UV-C lighting, which cleans air from any kind of pollutants.”

Additionally, the company has made stay arrangements for essential employees for uninterrupted service at the airport.

“Company has arranged accommodation for operational team at different locations.”

At parallel are some frontline employees aged above 45 who have already been vaccinated. “Few are waiting for their second dose.”

Recently, in an effort to aide the country in the battle against the second wave, DIAL has set up a dedicated logistic facility for imported relief materials.

In addition, in a span of just five days – April 28 to May 2 – it has handled around 25 COVID-19 relief flights totaling around 300 tonnes cargo, originating from various countries like the US, United Kingdom, UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar, Hong Kong, China amongst others.

At present, the Delhi Airport has the largest ‘Cargo Hub Airport of South Asia’ region, with two integrated ‘Cargo Terminals’ having annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million MT which is scalable to 2.3 million MT.