COVID-19: Seven held for black marketing anti viral drugs

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team conducted simultaneous raids in the limits of Panjagutta, Banjara Hills and SR Nagar areas

and apprehended seven persons who were illegally procuring and selling Remdesivir injections (Covifor).

According to the DCP Task force P Radhakishen Rao, on specific information the task force north zone team e apprehended Sunku Damodar,Putta Ramalingesh,Busam Girish Kumar,Grandhi Gouri Shankar,Grandhi Harish Kumar,Potnuru Mukunda Rao,Arakanti Chinna after they were indulging in illegal business of COVID-19 anti viral drugs.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Due to its high demand, it is not easily available in the market. As the Covid-19 pandemic situation the demand for the Remdesivir “Covifor” has increased. It is normally does not cost more than Rs. 3,500/- depending on manufacture.

The Accused persons hatched a plan to earn quick money by illegally procuring the Remdesivir injections in low price thorough known sources or medical staff and selling the same on high price in black market without any valid documents to customers and gain easy money illegally.

The accused persons are doing Medical business, and Medical representatives in hospitals.

The accused persons used their credentials to target gullible people who needed remdesivir injections for their family members Covid treatment, then the accused persons sell a vial between Rs. 25,000/- and Rs. 35,000/- .

The task force police have arrested and seized anti viral drugs from their possession and for further action they were handed over to the SR Nagar police station.