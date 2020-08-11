COVID-19 situation: PM interacts with CMs of around 10 states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is holding consultations with chief ministers of around 10 states on the coronavirus situation.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have been invited for the virtual meet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present in the meet.

The meet assumes significance as these 10 states have a high populaton density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload.

This is the seventh video conference of the prime ministers with the states since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is also the first meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers during unlock 3 on the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh, while the recoveries have surged to 15,83,489, pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 per cent.

Source: PTI