COVID-19 situation under control in TS , needs no lockdown: CS

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary Telangana Somesh Kumar on Wednesday informed that the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana Is under control and the trend is showing down, The Government feels that there is no need for a lockdown.

However the cabinet will take a final decision about the present situation and lockdown related issues.

Briefing media persons at a conference, he said the situation in Telangana is better compared to other states.The medical staff across the state are working tirelessly and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been closely monitoring the situation despite affected with the COVID-19.

‘Hyderabad has become a Medical treatment capital as most of the people from other states are taking treatment in city hospitals” said Somesh Kumar.

There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in Telangana. CM KCR ordered to increase oxygen beds. COVID-19 hospitals currently have as many as 62,000 beds.

Telangana produces only 135 metric tons of oxygen. It takes 6 days to fill up the oxygen tanker from Odisha. Airlifting saves three days and hence we have airlifted the oxygen tankers to Odisha through Indian Airforce planes.

He informed that there is no scarcity of life saving drugs. He advised public to stay alert and immediately start treatment once corona symptoms appears.”If anyone develops symptoms and he starts treatment intime it is for the sure that there will be no need for hospitalization” said Chief Secretary. There shall be no panic about corona virus, the treatment kits are available at all Government hospitals and dispensaries.