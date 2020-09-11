Covid-19 situation worsens, Tripura HC asks govt for details

Agartala, Sep 12 : In view of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, the Tripura, High Court on Friday asked the state government to file a detailed affidavit by September 18 about the entire situation and treatment facilities.

In a suo moto case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Subhashish Talapatra asked the state government to furnish answers to eight points, including the details of fund allocation at different government hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

“We are sure the government would address the concerns of the general public as are projected by the print media and take such measures as are necessary to improve the condition in government treatment centres.”

“It is a matter of public knowledge that the number of coronavirus cases in the state is steadily increasing and has reached a high figure. The number of deaths related to cononavirus is also on the rise. Recent newspaper reports have reported the plight of the patients and relatives of those who have been tested positive of the virus. Certain shortcomings in public health care system are projected,” the HC order said.

Till Friday night, Tripura reported 17,833 Covid-19 cases, of which 10,734 persons have recovered while 182 people have succumbed since June 9, when the first death was reported.

Tripura’s mortality and recovery rates are 1.02 per cent and 60.27 per cent, respectively, the worst among the eight northeastern states.

At least 91 deaths and 6,571 cases have been reported from West Tripura district alone, under which capital Agartala falls.

In view of the worsening situation, a three-member team of Central experts arrived in the state on Thursday on a 10-day visit to study the situation and suggest measures to control spread of the disease.

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that three experts, Daisy Panna, Consultant Epidemiologist, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), P.K. Verma, Assistant Professor, Respiratory Medicine, Lady Hardinge Memorial College (LHMC) and Satyajit Sen, Regional Director of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, would visit different Covid-19 hit districts for 10 days.

After visiting the districts, the Central team would hold meetings with senior officials of the state and submit their report to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Tripura Health Department, an official told IANS.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the health portfolio, had earlier said that Covid-19 crisis in the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas is extremely alarming as around five lakh people reside there.

