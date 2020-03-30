COVID-19: Six new cases, second death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday while a 55 year old person died of the dreaded virus. Since his condition was critical, he was put on ventilator support at Gandhi Hospital.With this death the number of persons succumbed to disease has rises to 2 in the state.

The overall number of positive cases cumulatively reached to 77, which also includes two deaths. The person who died on Monday belongs to yousufguda area and he has travel history of Delhi. he along with three others went to Delhi Markaz for religious practice.

Since virus gripped Telangana state for the first time, 13 coronavirus positive patients, who have recovered at Chest Hospital, Erragadda and Gandhi Hospitals were discharged on Monday.

Earlier a young man who returned from foreign too was sucessfully treated and discharged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had interacted with the young person during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Presently, 61 Covid-19 positive patients are under going treatment in various State-run hospitals.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.