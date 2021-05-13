COVID-19: Son sings ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ to dying mother on video call

Kolkata: India’s fight against the second wave of COVID-19 has got so many tragic stories. In yet another story that got people emotional, a son sang ‘tera mujhse hai pehle ka nata koi’ to her mother, who was on her deathbed, on a video call.

This sentimental moment was shared on the internet by Dipshika Ghosh, the doctor who made the call to Soham Chatterjee to inform about his dying mother Sanghamitra.

She shared this story on Twitter expressing her condolences to the family.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

The doctor then says that the song has changed it’s perspective for them, and that this moment and the song is all but one memory to them now.

Me and the nurses stood there. We shakes our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Before posting, Ghosh made sure to take the consent of the family.

With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 13, 2021

People responded with gratitude towards the doctor and expressed their sympathies towards the Chatterjee family. Some even shared their stories.

Read this piece twice . Sums up the pain and choked emotions. Good job doctor. — Arnab (@UnknownIndian12) May 12, 2021

I did nothing. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

I’m sorry for your loss. I wish you had a chance to speak with him. Sometimes people are too breathless to say more than a word in one breath. It’s a terrible thing to happen to anybody. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Read this. O God!! What amount of pressure our Doctors / Nurses and Fromtline Heroes are handling. 🙏🙏🙏. This pain has to stop. Let’s fight this out !!! https://t.co/0Cwd9Yl0yU — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) May 12, 2021

You did everything. My mother died alone in a nursing home 5 months ago. The nurse allowed me to speak to her & I gave my mom permission to give up. It was everything. This nurse allowed 10 mins to close out mu mother’s life the right way. TY to all drs/nurses. https://t.co/E0CvNugBGj pic.twitter.com/wJAQNhrvHJ — ᴅɪᴀɴᴀ ʀᴏʜɪɴɪ ʟᴀᴠɪɢɴᴇ ˢʰᵉ/ʰᵉʳ/ᵉˡˡᵃ #🅱🅻🅼 (@DianaRohini) May 12, 2021

Doctor the last call the last call i@lost my mom at age of 8 or 10 I don’t even remember , today I am 54 , I never got chance to speak to her when she was in hospital . The value of this call is too much Thank u doctor . God give you strength and good health . Bow down — India Old Age (@Indiaoldage) May 12, 2021

The mother may have heard and understood, familiar music in a familiar voice can reach us even at the end. Bless you for giving the son and the mother a few moments to show their love, and for the son to find closure. You did the best possible, given the awful circumstances. ❤ — Jami Koshy جمی کوشی (@Drjk62) May 12, 2021

Many of the users’ sentiments were directed towards the mental health of the doctors who have been working in such solemn environments.

I have a question..I hope you don't mind me asking this.



Doctors must be seeing tragedies unfold day in and day out. Obviously this must create severe psychological stress.



Are hospitals offering any doctors and staff psychological counseling and other support systems? — Praveen (@openmindedatma) May 12, 2021