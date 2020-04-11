COVID-19: Sonu Sood distributes food among the underprivileged

Mumbai: After offering his Juhu hotel for frontline COVID-19 warriors, actor Sonu Sood has now started a food distribution drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown.

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

“Right now we are all together in these tough times against the coronavirus. Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter but there are many who have not eaten meals in days and it’s really difficult for them. To help these people, I’ve started a special food and ration drive on my father’s name, which is called Shakti Annadanam. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible,” the actor said.

He is also making the best use of social media to spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus, advising people on how to workout at home and maintain fitness.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.