COVID-19 spike continue in Telangana with 1,850 fresh cases

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with as many as 1,850 new cases and five deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 22,312 and toll to 288.

Out of the 1,850 fresh cases, 1,572 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 92 cases.

A state government bulletin said 11,537 people have been discharged so far, while 10,487 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 6,427 samples were tested on Saturday. Cumulatively, 1,10,545 samples have been tested.