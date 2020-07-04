COVID-19 spike continue in Telangana with 1,850 fresh cases

By SM Bilal Updated: July 04, 2020, 11:30 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with as many as 1,850 new cases and five deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 22,312 and toll to 288.

Out of the 1,850 fresh cases, 1,572 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 92 cases.

A state government bulletin said 11,537 people have been discharged so far, while 10,487 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 6,427 samples were tested on Saturday. Cumulatively, 1,10,545 samples have been tested.

Categories
Top Stories
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close