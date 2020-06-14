COVID-19: State government’s restrict only 30 test a day

Hyderabad: Though the High Court and opposition questioned the state government for low number of Covid-19 tests is being done, the government issues new directions to health authorities restricting the number of samples to be taken in a day to only 30.

According to the reports, the state government issued guideline to the health authorities that, only 30 samples to be collected in a day in districts and in areas falling under Greater Hyderabad.

These guidelines were issued orally to the authorities two days ago.

The guidelines said that, if the samples are tested in greater Hyderabad limits, the entire area is taken as one unit and in district, the town is taken as one unit.

Arguing on the issue, the government said that it had taken this step as the corona positive cases were increasing.

But, a top health official said that they were following the ICMR guidelines and taking steps according to the guidelines.

