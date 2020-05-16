COVID-19: Staying at home? Still follow these preventive measures

New Delhi: After the outbreak of COVID-19, most countries imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Governments have asked people to stay at home and step out only when it is unavoidable.

Although adhering to these measures is the best way to avoid getting the infection, it is essential to follow precautions even at home.

Carefully handle grocery and other deliveries

Precautionary measures must be taken while handling deliveries. It is better to open it outside the main door and then remove items inside it with washed hands. Later, the items can be cleaned.

Avoid crowd in elevator

Avoid crowded elevators. It is better to get in when it is empty. Even when no one is inside the elevator, take necessary precautions such as avoid touching nose, mouth and eye after touching any area in the lift.

Use of mask

Although almost all people wear masks while stepping out of their homes, it is essential to follow the right procedure for wearing and removing it.

While wearing the mask, it must be ensured that both nose and mouth are completely covered.

At the time of removal, the outer surface of the mask should not be touched. Wash hands after removing it.

Wash hand regularly

Even while staying at home, it is a good practice to wash hands regularly with soap or use hand sanitizer.

