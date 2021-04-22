COVID-19: Sudden night curfew in T’gana adversely impacts Ramzan sale

Hyderabad: A sudden night curfew in view of surging COVID-19 cases in Telangana has created many problems for city traders.

The Ramzan sale last year was adversely affected due to lockdown and the traders and the business establishments sufferred heavy losses.

The city traders were hoping that this Ramzan season would bring them cheers with no curbs and restrictions on shoppers movement.

And in view of the decrease in new cases till last month, these traders had ordered new stocks for Ramzan sale. They were hoping that the bumper sale this year would offset the losses they suffered last year.

However, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had to impose night curfew. The KCR government was not in favour of the curfew but it had to go along with the High Court’s directive in this regard.

The High Court had recommenced a curfew from 5 pm but in view of special Ramzan prayers and traders interests the government fixed the curfew time from 9 pm.

Charminar and its surrounding areas are main centers for Ramzan shopping. Some people started shopping before the onset of Ramzan this year.

The main shopping used to take place during the nights of Ramzan due to day-long fasting and hot weather. But due to the recently imposed night curfew the shops are downing their shutters by 8 pm.

Nampally, Mallepally, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikhpeth and other city areas are the main hubs of Ramzan shopping.

City traders – big and small – hope that the people would do their shopping during the day hours which would enable them to do at least some business.