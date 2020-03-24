COVID-19: Supreme Court directs states, UTs to ‘decongest’ jails

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed all state governments and union territories to set up high-level committees to determine the class of prisoners who could be released on parole for four to six weeks to safeguard them in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The apex court on Monday said prisoners convicted of or charged with offences having prison terms up to seven years can be given parole to decongest the jails.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the high-level committees would work in consultation with the state legal service authority for release of prisoners. The top court made it clear that prisoners are being released in an attempt to avoid overcrowding in jails in view of the outbreak.

“Looking into the possible threat of transmission and fatal consequences, it is necessary that prisons must ensure maximum possible distancing among the prisoners including undertrials,” the bench said, in a Suo Motu matter.

Also, there should not be any delay in shifting sick person to a Nodal Medical Institution in case of any possibility of infection is seen,” the bench said.

There are 1339 prisons in this country with approximately 4,66,084 inmates.

