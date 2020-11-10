COVID-19: Surat sees 183 cases, 1 death; 208 recover

Surat:Surat reported 183 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 37,734, while the toll increased to reach 1,031, an official said.

He said 208 people were discharged during the day, comprising 165 from city limits and 43 from rural areas, giving the former a recovery rate of 94 per cent.

“So far, 26,663 people have been discharged in Surat civic limits. Currently, 13,392 people are quarantined and 8.64 lakh people have been surveyed. Against a bed capacity of 3,046, 356 people are hospitalised,” the official informed.

“The bed occupancy in the civil hospital is 5,21 per cent. It is 8.65 per cent in SMC-run SMIMER Hospital. The two hospitals collectively have 184 patients,” he added.

Of the new cases, the city accounted for 149, while the rural part of the district reported 34.

SMC officials said Rs 50,720 was collected as fines from 290 persons during the day for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka continues to lead with 2,102 cases, including 89 deaths, while Choryasi is second with 2,007 cases.

