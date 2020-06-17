Covid-19 Survey: Spike in cases, public support lockdown

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the second round of consultation with chief ministers of various states on Wednesday, on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting will take place at 3 pm.

Daily spike of corona positive cases in the country may lead to another lockdown in the country.

Earlier, Delhi and Gujrat Chief Ministers had rejected for another lockdown in their states. The government of Tamil Nadu has imposed strict lockdown from June 19 to 30 in Chennai and other districts in their state, after which there is anxiety among the public.

According to sources, many experts have appealed central government for another lockdown in the country.

Meanwhile, a social organization has launched a social media survey about the lockdown in the country. According to that survey, over 74% people supported for lockdown and only 26% have rejected.

There are 121 districts in the country of which 46 thousand persons has participated in the survey.

In Telangana, experts predicts more spike in the cases of the coronavirus in coming two months. The experts also said that the virus spread after the relaxations in the lockdown and suggested for strict lockdown again to contain the spread of the virus.

The state’s public representatives and government employees are also getting infected with the virus. Political leaders taking more precautions and reduced their staff in the offices.

It may be noted that recently 3 members of TRS party got infected with the virus.

