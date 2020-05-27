COVID-19 tally in K’taka swells after domestic returnees

BENGALURU: As many as 84 per cent or 114 of the 135 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours in Karnataka were of Maharashtra returnees, even as the state’s tally rose to 2,418, an official said on Wednesday.

“New cases reported from Tuesday 5 p.m. to Wednesday 5 p.m., 135,” said a health official.

The total cases with domestic travel history were 123 of the 135 cases. Covid cases spiked in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Bengaluru Urban, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Hasssan, Belagavi and Udupi.

Of the total cases, 1,588 are active, while 781 patients have been discharged.

Fourteen patients are currently admitted in ICU.

In the past 24 hours, 17 patients were discharged, including four in Shivamogga, three in Bidar, two each in Benglauru Urban, Davangere and Kalaburagi, and one each in Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Dharwad and Ballari.

A majority of the new infections are now occurring in younger people.

Of the new cases, 82 were men and 53 women, including 16 patients below the age of 10.

On Wednesday, three patients succumbed to COVID-19.

A 69-year-old woman from Yadgir district succumbed to the virus.

The Maharashtra returnee was brought dead to a designated hospital at Yadir on May 20 and had tested corona positive now, an official said.

This was Karnataka’s 45th COVID-19 death and Yadgir’s first.

Similarly, a 49-year-old man from Bidar died of the Virus, the state’s 46th Covid death and Bidara¿s third.

“Positive case 1,712 adiagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) admitted in designated hospital, Bidar with complaints of fever, cough and breathlessnessadied on Wednesday,” said the official.

Source: IANS

