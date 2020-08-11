COVID-19: Tamil Nadu receives over Rs 500 crore from Centre , says CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in 2 tranches under Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to the state, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

“We have received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in 2 tranches under Emergency Response&Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to the state. I request this package may be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore as my earlier request,” said Palaniswami at a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“To make up for the shortfall, Tamil Nadu may be allocated 9,000 crore rupees special grant to combat COVID-19 and its after-effects on the State’s economy. The GST compensation for April-June, 2020 may be released early,” he added.

The Central government had in April announced investments to the tune of Rs 15000 crores for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’.

The funds sanctioned will be utilized for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of Rs 7774 crores) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach, the centre had said.

Chief Minister further said that he has requested an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight the pandemic.

“As we have already fully exhausted State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund, I also request an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight the pandemic. Releasing pending CMR subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore at this time will facilitate paddy procurement,” he said.

PM Modi on Tuesday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss corona related situation.

Tamil Nadu, the second-worst affected state by the pandemic, recorded 5,914 new cases and 114 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 3,02,815 including 53,009 active cases, 2,44,675 discharged patients and 5,041 deaths.

Source: ANI