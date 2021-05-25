COVID-19: Tata Steel to continue paying salary for families of deceased

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind decision taken by any corporate giant, Tata Steel has announced social security schemes for the family members of employees affected by COVID-19.
The company announced on Sunday that under the scheme, if an employee dies of COVID-19, their family would receive their last-drawn salary till the time the employee would have turned 60.
According to the company’s statement that was released on social media “Tata Steel’s best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee”.
The company is also giving out special medical benefits and housing facilities for the employees.
In addition to that, they confirm that, if a frontline employee gets infected while on the duty and dies, the company will bear all the expenses of their children’s education till they graduate.
“Tata Steel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times,” the Jamshedpur-based company said on Twitter while announcing the schemes.
The announcement has earned the company much praise and appreciation on social media.
Tata Steel has also been one of the many private companies that responded to centre’s call for increasing the oxygen production amid the pandemic. According to official figures released by the Steel ministry, Tata donated about 4,435 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen supplied by steel plants to various parts of the country.