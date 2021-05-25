COVID-19: Tata Steel to continue paying salary for families of deceased

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind decision taken by any corporate giant, Tata Steel has announced social security schemes for the family members of employees affected by COVID-19.

The company announced on Sunday that under the scheme, if an employee dies of COVID-19, their family would receive their last-drawn salary till the time the employee would have turned 60.

According to the company’s statement that was released on social media “Tata Steel’s best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee”.

The company is also giving out special medical benefits and housing facilities for the employees.

In addition to that, they confirm that, if a frontline employee gets infected while on the duty and dies, the company will bear all the expenses of their children’s education till they graduate.

#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021

“Tata Steel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times,” the Jamshedpur-based company said on Twitter while announcing the schemes.

The announcement has earned the company much praise and appreciation on social media.

God Bless Tata. means nobody can touch what company made a decision. This is actually for human being which is for junior staff to senior staff. Doesn’t matter where are you from. Truly legend. Every company need to learn from this company — Gaurav Chauhan (@GgChauhan) May 24, 2021

@RNTata2000 really we all appreciate this act, we respect your social work but do you know your one of organisation #TataTechnologies removed around 1000 employee’s, even they TTL haven’t paid notice period salary before removing them, it’s in news @TataCompanies — Vishal (@IamVishalJ11) May 24, 2021

There are 100s more companies in Tata Group and having larger employees than TISCO, even earning more profits but no such good initiative by these companies. Tata Management should ask all group companies to implement this. — Chauhan V (@IndianF08915244) May 24, 2021

Tata Steel has also been one of the many private companies that responded to centre’s call for increasing the oxygen production amid the pandemic. According to official figures released by the Steel ministry, Tata donated about 4,435 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen supplied by steel plants to various parts of the country.