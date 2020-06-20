COVID-19: Telangana 3rd worst-hit state in India

Hyderabad: On Saturday, India recorded 395,048 COVID-19 cases with 213,830 cured or have been discharged from the hospitals.

Maharashtra and Delhi stood on 1st and 2nd positions followed by Telangana.

Greater Hyderabad has become the hotspot for the coronavirus. Previously, Charminar division was in the fold of the coronavirus and now Secunderabad division has come under it.

The virus has now spread over to the suburbs of the city. The positive cases of coronavirus surged in the city since May last week.

Telangana recorded 12.16 per 1000 of COVID-19 positive cases whereas Maharashtra records 16.52 and Delhi records 14.06.

In Maharashtra, 6,86,488 samples have been tested till June 16 of which 1,13,445 persons tested positive.

In Delhi, 3,04,483 samples have been tested of which 48,838 found positive.

In Telangana, total 44,431 samples have been tested and 5,406 persons found to be positive.

Since last week the state has seen a peak in the positive cases. Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao announced conducting 50,000 COVID-19 tests in and around Hyderabad.

Circles March April May June (16th) Amberpet 1 7 79 134 Charminar 12 108 74 31 Musheerabad 2 18 34 66 Malakpet 3 56 91 91 Chandryangutta 8 33 35 55

On Thursday, 353 people tested positive for the dreaded virus in Telangana of which 302 were from Greater Hyderabad, adding 1000 people in only 3 days.

Initially, the government took hard steps to control the spread of the virus. If a person tested positive in any area, the whole area will be considered as a containment zone and all people who are close to that person have to undergo COVID-19 test. But now, when the virus is on the peak, there is no facility to tackle it.

The government hospitals and private labs have been given permission by ICMR for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Nevertheless, if a person shows symptoms, the staff at these hospitals make excuses saying, they do not have enough facilities to treat the virus.

Source: Siasat News