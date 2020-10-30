COVID-19: Telangana adds 1,531 new cases, 6 deaths push toll

Nihad AmaniPublished: 30th October 2020 10:39 am IST
Odisha reports 4,237 new COVID cases, record 15 fresh fatalities

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,531 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,37,187 while sixmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,330, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 293, followed by MedchalMalkajgiri (120) and Rangareddy (114) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 29.

As many as 18,456 are under treatment and43,790 samples were tested on October 29.

Cumulatively,42,40,748 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,13,937, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

READ:  Hyderabad: Onions to cost Rs 35 per kg in Rythu Bazaars

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.65 per cent, while it was 91 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was 15,425.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 30th October 2020 10:39 am IST
Back to top button