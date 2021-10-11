COVID-19: Telangana adds 162 new cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 162 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives in the state to 6.67 lakh.

The toll rose to 3,930 with one more person succumbing to the deadly virus, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,235.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 55 cases followed by 11 each in Nalgonda and Rangareddy. Out of the 33 districts, nine recorded zero cases.

A total of 33,506 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.67 crore.

As many as 214 patients recuperated and were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,59,722.

The recovery and case fatality rate in the state were 98.77 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.96 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.