COVID-19: Telangana clocks 239 cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday logged 239 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 6,64,650, while the death toll rose to 3,911 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 68, followed by Karimnagar (17) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 336 being cured from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,55,961.

Active cases stood at 4,778.

It said 50,569 samples were tested on Friday and the total number tested till date was over 2.61 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over seven lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 per cent and 98.69 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.75 per cent, respectively at the national level.