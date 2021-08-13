COVID-19: Telangana govt aims to achieve 100 percent vaccination in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Govt. is planning to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Greater Hyderabad limits to inoculate all adults in the city in the next four months.

In order to meet the target, GHMC vaccination vans are moving in different parts of the city to vaccinate the people.

According to GHMC, 50 lakh residents of the city are eligible for the vaccination. About 25 lakh people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of them, around 8, 50, 000 have taken both the doses.

Of late, people are not expressing their apprehensions about the vaccination and they are coming forward to take vaccination due to which there is a momentum in the vaccination drive.

As per the corporation, there are 75 vaccination mobile vans and 100 Public Health centers where vaccine jabs are being given.

The health officials said that Hyderabad will be declared a fully vaccinated city in the next few months.