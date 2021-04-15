Covid-19: Telangana Health Minister highlights difference between first, second wave

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender today said that there was a huge difference between the first and the second wave of Covid 19 virus in the State. He said that while 20 per cent of the victims of the first wave of the virus were admitted into the hospitals, 95 per cent of the victims of the second wave were being treated at home.

The minister inspected TIMS, Gandhi and King Koti hospitals in the wake of the spurt in the number of Covid 19 cases in the State. He observed the facilities including staff available at the hospitals during his visit.

Speaking on the occasion he said that out of total of 47,000 beds available in the government hospitals, over half of them were being used for the treatment of the Covid 19 patients. He said that they were sending the Serious cases to Gandhi Hospital and other private hospitals of the state for treatment. He urged the health staff to not hold any kind of Dharna and be alert all the time.