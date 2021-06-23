COVID-19: Telangana logs 1,114 new cases, 12 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday added 1,114 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 6,16,688, while the toll rose to 3,598 with 12 more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 129 followed by Rangareddy (75) and Nalgonda (72) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,280 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,96,628.

The number of active cases was 16,462, the bulletin said.

It said 1,18,109 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,78,88,192.

The samples tested per million population were 4,80,606.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 96.74 per cent, respectively.